This why Akhilesh Yadav is travelling with 'baba' resembling Yogi Adityanath

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday introduced a "baba," having apparent resemblance with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 'baba' donned a saffron attire as Adityanath does and also had his head shaved in a similar fashion. However, his face is not visible. Baba can be seen accompanying Yadav in the pictures shared by latter on his twitter handle.

"We cannot bring fake God but we bring a 'baba' ji. He has left Gorakhpur and is telling truth about the government to everyone in the state," tweeted Yadav.

हम नक़ली भगवान नहीं ला सकते पर एक बाबा जी लाए हैं। ये हमारे साथ गोरखपुर छोड़ प्रदेश में सबको सरकार की सच्चाई बता रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/GxlS0LYb6z — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 4, 2019

SP, BSP and Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh as an alliance. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, BSP, SP, and RLD are contesting 38, 37 and three Lok Sabha seats respectively in the state.