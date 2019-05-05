Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh announces Rs 10 crore relief fund for cyclone-hit Odisha

The death toll in Cyclone Fani rose to 29 on Sunday, two days after the extremely severe storm barrelled through coastal Odisha.

Published: 05th May 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 06:55 PM

Motorcycles lie on a street in Puri district after Cyclone Fani hit the coastal Odisha.

Motorcycles lie on a street in Puri district after Cyclone Fani hit the coastal Odisha. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government Sunday announced a Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for those affected due to Cyclone Fani in Odisha.

An Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 10 crore for emergency relief for Odisha cyclone victims and affected persons from the CM Relief Fund".

The death toll in Cyclone Fani rose to 29 on Sunday, two days after the extremely severe storm barrelled through coastal Odisha, causing widespread destruction and leaving hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cuts.

