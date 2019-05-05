Villagers block Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway after accident kills 40-year-old

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Passengers travelling in the Bengaluru- Chennai National Highway on Sunday were forced to wait in the scorching heat for more than one and half hour following the as locals of Maderahalli staged a protest demanding underpass and barricades to prevent the regular accidents.

The irked villagers took to the streets following an accident during early hours of the day where a bike-borne couple was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle. The man, identified as Arabhikothanur Gram Panchayat Member Ravi (40) died on spot whereas his wife, Meenakshi sustained injuries.

The road blockade resulted in three to four kilometres of traffic halt as the diversions were also blocked. Kolar Deputy Commissioner J.Manjunath and Kolar Superintendent of Police Rohini Katoch Sepat rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators with assurance, following the same the agitation has been withdrawn.