Will issue advisory post May 23 in view of SP-BSP clashes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister said that after the elections, both Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav will launch scathing attacks on each other.

Published: 05th May 2019 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath , Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAUNPUR(UP):  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that post May 23, he will issue an advisory in view of the Lok Sabha poll results and the possibility of subsequent clashes between the workers of the SP and the BSP.

Addressing a poll meeting here, he said, "On May 23, when the election results are declared, 'bua' (BSP supremo Mayawati) will say 'babua' (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) is the head of the goons and 'babua' will say 'bua' is the epitome of corruption. This is certain."

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Chief Mminister said he will not allow any violence in Uttar Pradesh, adding, "We will issue an advisory so that the citizens are not caught in their violence."

Hitting out at the political rivals of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Adityanath said, "During the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, (Congress leader) Priyanka Gandhi had talked about the combination of two boys (Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav).

"But Uttar Pradesh had said the pair was not of two boys, but of two oxen. The people of the state laugh over their education. We do not want (people with) the brains of an ox, but those who can usher in development."

