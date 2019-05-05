Home Nation

'Your Karma awaits you': Rahul on Modi's remarks about Rajiv Gandhi  

On Saturday, Modi while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh had said, the life of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi ended as 'Bhrashtachari number 1.'

Published: 05th May 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you."

"Modi Ji, the battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug," Rahul tweeted in response to Modi's remark that "Rajiv Gandhi's life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1."

On Saturday, Modi while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh had said, the life of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi ended as 'Bhrashtachari number 1.'

"Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1,' Modi had said.

He was apparently referring to Bofors scam, in which Rajiv Gandhi was accused of receiving kickbacks from Swedish defence manufacturer Bofors for the sale of artillery guns to India. However, Modi's comments were not well received by Congress.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On Sunday, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel also said that those who are 'pseudo-nationalist' and 'do politics of dividing people' will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifices.

"Those whose nationalism is pseudo and whose politics is based on dividing people will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifice for the nation," tweeted Patel. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi   Narendra Modi Bhrashtachari No 1 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019 Rahul Gandhi Bofors scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp