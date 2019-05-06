29 trouble-makers arrested in Bihar during Phase V of  LS polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar police arrested 29 trouble-makers from across all five Lok Sabha constituencies that went for polling during the fifth phase of polling on May 6, including one, who had damaged an EVM in Saran district.

"The elections of fifth round of polling, with about 57.86 of polling percentage, passed off , by and large , in record peaceful way in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Madhubani and Sitamarhi", said chief electoral officer (CEO) of Bihar HR Shrinivas at a post-poll media interface, adding state registered about 2.16 per cent rise in overall polling percentage compared to the 55.69 per cent of 2014 Lok Sabha elections of these five districts.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He said around Rs 1.39 crore unaccounted cash was seized from across these five constituencies after March 10 to May 5. Addl. DGP (HQ) Kundan Krishan further said that 29 trouble-makers were arrested including 12 from Saran, 5 from Vaishali and 8 from Muzaffarpur. "One person named Sudarshan Hazara was arrested for damaging an EVM", Kundan said.

ALSO READ| 20 polling personnel along with cops and micro-observer suspended in Bihar's Lakhisarai

The prominent candidates among others were Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Saran, Pashupati Paras, Hajipur, Sunil Kumar Pintu, Sitamarhi and Ajoy Nishad from Muzaffarpur, all NDA candidates while Chandrika Rai (Saran), Shiv Chandra Ram (Hajipur) and Badarinath Purbey (Sitamarhi)-all Mahagathbandhan candidates.