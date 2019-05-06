Battleground Amethi: Smriti Irani accuses Congress of booth capturing

Home Nation

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is seeking a re-election from Amethi against BJP's Irani, who lost the 2014 polls by just over a lakh votes.

Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File | PTI)

By IANS

AMETHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday accused the Congress of booth capturing here in Uttar Pradesh.

"I tweeted an alert to administration and Election Commission (alleging booth capturing in Amethi), hope they take action," Irani told the media here.

"People of the country have to decide whether this kind of politics of Rahul Gandhi should be punished or not."

Earlier she tweeted: "Alert @ECISVEEP Congress President @RahulGandhi ensuring booth capturing." This was after a BJP worker tweeted a video of an elderly woman, who claimed that she was forced to vote for the Congress' symbol even though she had planned to press the "lotus".

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is seeking a re-election from Amethi against BJP's Irani, who lost the 2014 polls by just over a lakh votes.

 

