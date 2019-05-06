Home Nation

BJP ally SBSP quits Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar told reporters in Ballia that he has resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government.

Published: 06th May 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In the midst of Lok Sabha elections, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally on Monday claimed to have walked out of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar told reporters in Ballia that he has resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government. "I gave my resignation from the post of Cabinet Minister on April 13. The BJP has not accepted it as yet. I have nothing to do with the government now," he said.

The SBSP chief had earlier alleged the BJP was misusing his party's name and flag in the elections. "Even during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, the BJP used my photographs. I have filed a complaint in this regard with the Election Commission," he said. Rajbhar has been one of BJP's most troublesome allies in Uttar Pradesh and has often criticised the state's Yogi government.

ALSO READ| Earlier, people got electricity on Eid, but not on Diwali: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Last month, he said his party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in the state alone and announced candidates on 39 seats, after the BJP refused to give him seats in the ongoing elections. Rajbhar said on Monday that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance would win more seats than the BJP in the state. The BJP was worried over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's continuous attacks on it, he stated.

The Rajbhar community constitutes about 20 per cent of the population in eastern Uttar Pradesh and is regarded as the second-most politically dominant community after Yadavs. This region will go to polls in the sixth and seventh phases of parliamentary elections. The SBSP had won four seats in 2017 UP Assembly elections and Om Prakash Rajbhar was appointed Cabinet Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath government BJP SBSP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp