'Boxer' Modi gave blows to coach LK Advani after entering 'ring': Rahul Gandhi in Bhiwani

CHANDIGARH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a boxer as he said that Modi has punched his own coach LK Advani, farmers, and small traders out instead of fighting against corruption, unemployment and agrarian distress.

Addressing a rally at Bhiwani in Haryana for party candidate Shruti Choudhary, Rahul said," In the last parliamentary elections the public placed a 56-inch boxer in the ring against the unemployment and corruption thinking he will fight them. But with policies like demonetisation and GST, the boxer started hitting the people instead. Not only that the boxer hit his own guru LK Advani as he punched him as well and after that his team Jaitely and Gadkari,’’ he said and alleged that Modi ignored the advice of Advani and further side-lined him.

BJP chief Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar, the party bastion and once the home ground of party veteran LK Advani. He also launched a scathing attack on Modi accusing him of politicising the armed forces and added that he would rather die than use the army for electoral gains. "I will not insult the armed forced and the Congress will give martyr status to the paramilitary forces who laid down their lives for the country,’’ he said.

“If any country thinks it can create terrorist activities in India, they will get a reply. The army is of the country and not of PM Narendra Modi,” he added. Rahul used this analogy of boxer at this rally as Bhiwani is known as India’s boxing nursery and has produced famous boxers including Vijender Singh.