By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 10 exam on Monday, officials said.

According to an official, the results will be available on the CBSE website.

Click here to get the result: http://cbseresults.nic.in/class10/class10th19.htm

Last week, the results for Class 12 exam were announced way ahead of the schedule.

The CBSE was also ahead of the ICSE board which is the first to announce the results every year.