Chhattisgarh AG faces flak over actions

Published: 06th May 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court has asked the state Advocate General (AG) to produce before it the copy of an order issued by him on “suspensions and appointment” of lawyers in the government panel, which has been challenged as being “beyond the AG’s jurisdiction”.

In response to a petition filed by advocate Tripti Rao, who was earlier among the empanelled lawyers and questioned the action of AG Kanak Tiwari, the court sought the copy of the order through which the instruction to suspend eight panel lawyers was issued and recalled later.

The AG is said to have carried out the “suspensions and appointments” while reconstituting the panel of lawyers of the state government.

