JeM militant from Pulwama gives up gun, returns home

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police on Sunday said a Kashmiri youth who was affiliated with Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad, had given up violence and returned home.

A police official said that a youth from restive Pulwama in south Kashmir who was part of JeM, shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream following efforts by his family and police. He said the identity of the youth was being protected.

This is the second instance in a week of a Kashmiri militant giving up violence and returning home.

On April 30, a militant from Pulwama had shunned the path of violence and returned home, following efforts by community members and police.

A security official said it was good that local youths who had joined militancy were realising the futility of violence and returning to their homes. Top police, CRPF and Army officials had recently urged Kashmiri youths who had joined militancy to give up violence and return home.

The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt. Gen. K J S Dhillon, had stated that some surrenders had happened during the last few months. He had requested local militants to lay down arms and assured complete security and safety to those who surrendered.

Security officials said there had been a considerable drop in Kashmiri youth joining militancy and militant recruitment continued to be down.

“The militant recruitment continues to be low and it is a healthy sign,” the GoC had said.