Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Trinamool tries 'soft drinks' tactics in Bengal

A local Trinamool leader, however, had claimed that he gave the money from his own pocket and not on behalf of the party.

Published: 06th May 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indian voters

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: As the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections got underway in West Bengal on Monday, the ruling Trinamool Congress offered free 'soft drinks' to the voters in an area under the Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency. The party had tried similar tactics in the previous phases too.

Trinamool workers were seen distributing cold drinks to the people enroute the polling stations. Local party leaders cited the unbearable heat as the reason behind the kind act, while the opposition parties alleged that Trinamool workers were trying to lure the voters.

Earlier, in north Bengal's Raiganj parliamentary constituency, which voted in the second phase on April 18, some voters in the Islampur Assembly segment were given Rs 30 each a day before the elections. Trinamool workers went door-to-door to give the money in Malitola village.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"We were given Rs 30 to drink tea and buy snacks for our children. They also told us to vote for Trinamool," a woman had said.

A local Trinamool leader, however, had claimed that he gave the money from his own pocket and not on behalf of the party.

In Balurghat which went to the polls in the third phase on April 23, the Trinamool had allegedly asked a 'jhaal muri'(puffed rice) seller to sit near a booth in Rabindra Nagar and offer the snack to the voters for free.

BJP's Balurghat candidate Sukanta Majumdar had to ask the old man sitting with puffed rice to move to a distance so that no one was influenced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019 Bengal Trinamool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp