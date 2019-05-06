Political earthquake after Lok Sabha election results, says Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav

By IANS

PATNA: Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday predicted a political earthquake when the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls are declared on May 23.

"Wait for May 23, there will be a political earthquake," Tejashwi Yadav told the media here.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will resign either on May 23 or shortly after that.

Tejashwi Yadav also said that differences between the ruling Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party were growing and will soon lead to a conflict.

He made the remarks as voting for Bihar's five parliamentary seats of Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and Saran was on.