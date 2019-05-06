Rahul racket now unearthed from water: PM Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Union minister Arun Jaitley targeted Rahul Gandhi after a report said the latter’s defence partner in the UK firm Backops benefited from offset contracts during the UPA regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the deal and said the Congress president’s “scams” were being “unearthed from land, air and water”.

Speaking at rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, Modi said, “Rahul owned a company called Backops in England which was shut in 2009. But in 2011, a partner in the company got a submarine deal contract. The government was of the Congress. How did the Backops partner get the deal, what was his experience in defence contract?” After the Bofors scam and AgustaWestland scandal, it is “now a submarine”, the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, Rahul on Sunday criticised the prime minister for saying that former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s life ended as “Corrupt No.1”. Rahul tweeted, “Modiji, the battle is over. Your Karma awaits you.”