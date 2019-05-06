Home Nation

Smriti Irani proud mother again with daughter's score in CBSE class 10

The Union minister took to Twitter to share her excitement.

Published: 06th May 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani with daughter Zoe. (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is facing a poll test in her constituency Amethi, had one result which brought her early joy. Her daughter's class 10 CBSE outcome.

After her son made her proud with his class 12 results, Irani was a happy mother again with her daughter scoring 82 per cent in class 10.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 10 results on Monday with 91.1 per cent candidates clearing the exam. "10th board results out. Daughter scored 82 %. Proud that in spite of challenges she has done well. Way to go, Zoe," Irani tweeted.

The Union Textile Minister had last week took to Twitter to share her excitement saying "Ok saying it out loud "proud of my son Zohr. Not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4- 91 %. special yahoo for 94% in economics. Maaf karna , today I'm just a gloating Mom".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Irani CBSE result

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp