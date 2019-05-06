Smriti Irani proud mother again with daughter's score in CBSE class 10

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is facing a poll test in her constituency Amethi, had one result which brought her early joy. Her daughter's class 10 CBSE outcome.

After her son made her proud with his class 12 results, Irani was a happy mother again with her daughter scoring 82 per cent in class 10.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 10 results on Monday with 91.1 per cent candidates clearing the exam. "10th board results out. Daughter scored 82 %. Proud that in spite of challenges she has done well. Way to go, Zoe," Irani tweeted.

The Union Textile Minister had last week took to Twitter to share her excitement saying "Ok saying it out loud "proud of my son Zohr. Not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4- 91 %. special yahoo for 94% in economics. Maaf karna , today I'm just a gloating Mom".