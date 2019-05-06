Home Nation

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat among 10 states to get incentives from Centre for success in police reforms

These states have shown tremendous progress in filling vacant posts, use of emerging mobile and IT applications, GIS based computer-aided dispatch, online complaints system, electronic record keeping.

Published: 06th May 2019 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has released Rs 7.69 crore each as incentive to 10 states which have succeeded in implementing police reforms like filling up of vacancies, use of technology in tackling crime and welfare of police personnel.

A Home Ministry official also said Rs 769 crore has been given to states under the scheme of modernisation of police force in the last fiscal.

For the first time, incentive funds of Rs 7.69 crore each has been released to 10 states for implementation of police reforms.

The states which were found eligible for the incentive are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

Police reforms has been on the agenda of successive governments almost since Independence.

However, progress in this area has been slow which led to giving incentives to the states which perform better.

The 10 states which were rewarded have shown tremendous progress in fulfilling vacant posts, use of emerging mobile and IT applications, GIS based computer-aided dispatch, online complaints system, electronic record keeping among others.

The other areas where the states showed progress include procurement of modern weapons, equipment, vehicles, CCTV surveillance, data centres, command and control centres.

Welfare measures like provision of housing and medical facilities for police personnel, restroom facilities for women personnel in police stations have also been taken into account while deciding the incentives, another official said.

Provision of adequate manpower in state police organisations is one of the pre-requisites to arrest crimes.

Further, a complex internal security challenges such as Left Wing Extremism, terrorism and technology and women-related crimes require focused and undivided attention.

"It is critical that not only the existing vacancies are filled but a comprehensive review of the sanctioned strength of the police personnel of the state is carried out and a time-bound state specific recruitment and training programme is finalised," the official said.

Meanwhile, the budget allocation for financial year 2018-19 was Rs 769 crore for sub-scheme of Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police against which Rs 768.83 crore (almost 100 per cent) has been released.

The entire allocation of Rs 100 crore for Assistance to the State Government for Special Projects/ Programmes for upgrading police infrastructure has also been released by the home ministry, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Police reforms incentives

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp