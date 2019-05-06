Home Nation

Varuna largest Indo-French naval exercise to date

The second sea phase is scheduled to be held at the end of May in Djibouti, located on the Horn of Africa.

Published: 06th May 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Navies of India & France kicked off 'Exercise Varuna' in the Arabian Sea off Goa coast today.Despite fire incident,aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is taking part in the drill along with French carrier Charles De Gaulle.

Navies of India & France kicked off 'Exercise Varuna' in the Arabian Sea off Goa coast today.Despite fire incident,aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is taking part in the drill along with French carrier Charles De Gaulle. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

PANAJI: The 17th edition of 'Varuna', an Indo-French naval exercise which is underway off Goa, is the largest ever joint exercise undertaken by the two navies yet and represents the climax of the strengthened maritime co-operation between India and France, statements issued by both navies said on Monday.

The statement, released at a media interaction held onboard INS Mumbai which is participating in the exercise, also said that the harbour and sea phases of the exercise from May 1 to May 6 and from May 7 to May 10 respectively were aimed at honing skills for naval operations across a broad spectrum, with increased focus on tactical scenarios.

The second sea phase is scheduled to be held at the end of May in Djibouti, located on the Horn of Africa.

"It will be the largest ever conducted Varuna exercise with 11 of India and Frances's most modern units, including two aircraft and two submarines," a statement issued by the French Navy said.

"Exercise Varuna is the climax of our strengthened maritime cooperation."

Participating in the maritime exercise are the French Navy aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, two destroyers, FNS Forbin and FNS Provence, frigate FNS Latouche-Treville, tanker FNS Marne and a nuclear submarine.

The Indian Navy is represented by aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, destroyer INS Mumbai, Teg-class frigate, INS Tarkash, the Shishumar-class submarine INS Shankul and the Deepak-class fleet tanker INS Deepak.

Before arriving in Goa, the French anti-aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which incidentally is back in operation after a major mid-life refit, had participated in a fully integrated 'Operation Inherent Resolve' against the Islamic State (IS), and an anti-submarine exercise in the Gulf of Oman.

"We were engaged for one month, in the support of Operation Enhanced Resolve and participated in the battle off Syria and Iraq to fight against the last IS pockets in Baghouz, which was the last battle of the so called Caliphate," said the Commander of the Carrier Strike Group Charles de Gaulle Rear Admiral Olivier Lebas.

"The series of operations scheduled in the coming days are very ambitious. Year after year we have continually increased the complexity of Varuna and this edition underscores the enhanced level of our inter-operability."

The Indian Navy in its statement said that India and France have traditionally shared close and friendly relations, which have gained momentum over the past two decades and cooperation has been enhanced in multiple sectors of mutual interest.

"Armed forces of both countries have achieved a high level of inter-operability with each other through regular defence exercises. Exercise Varuna has grown in scale, scope and complexity over the years, underlining the shared interest and commitment of both nations in promoting maritime security.

"The first (sea) phase will be held off Goa from May 7 to 10, and would include anti-submarine exercises, live firing drills, naval helicopter operations, and basic to advanced level exercises for carrier borne fighter aircraft," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varuna Indo French naval exercise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp