Bihar railway official’s daughter tops state ICSE Class 10 with 99 per cent marks

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Varuni Vats, daughter of the secretary of the GM of East Central Railway (ECR), has topped the Bihar 10th class ICSE board by securing 99% marks.

Studying in Patna’s Joseph’s Convent at Mahendrughat, Varuni has surpassed the performance of all previous students of the school.

An aspiring doctor, Varuni said systematic study helped her achieve such an extraordinary feat. GM LC Trivedi and other railway officials of ECR congratulated her and wished her a bright future.

“I want to render medical services to those in distress. That’s why I shall try to qualify NEET to get admission into MBBS and would also like to pursue specialisation after it,” she said.

Varuni's father Ajeet Kumar Jha said that she never attended any coaching class from Class 2 to 10. “She has always been studying out of her interest. Books are her best friends,” he said.