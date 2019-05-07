BJP seeks action against Samajwadi Party for using kids in campaign

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The BJP has lodged a complaint against the Samajwadi Party for using two minor children in its election campaign.

According to state BJP Vice President J.P.S. Rathore, at an election meeting in Balrampur, two minor boys with symbols of SP and BSP painted on their bodies were made to stand in the blazing sun.

The meeting was addressed by SP President Akhilesh Yadav.

Rathore, while submitting the complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer L. Venkateshwarlu, said that the incident was a violation of the model code of conduct and was inhuman, insensitive and cruel towards the minor children.

The BJP has sought action against Akhilesh Yadav so that it can send a strong message to all political parties.