Home Nation

BJP's J&K functionary surrenders security cover, demands protection for party activists

BJP's Ashok Kaul asked why was security provided to Mir in 2018 if he had no threat and held the state administration responsible for his killing.

Published: 07th May 2019 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A senior functionary of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP Tuesday surrendered his security here as a mark of protest against the withdrawal of security to the party activists by the government and the killing of party' leader by terrorists on Saturday.

BJP's state general secretary (organization) Ashok Kaul surrendered his security and a vehicle provided by the Security Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police after a protest at Press Enclave here against the killing of party's district vice-president for Anantnag, Gul Mohammad Mir, on Saturday and the failure of the administration to provide security to political activists in the valley.

Kaul said he was surrendering his security as a mark of protest till all political activists in the state were given security.

Condemning Mir's killing, the BJP state general secretary said the party leader's killing was a failure of the state administration.

"He (Mir) was given security in June 2018 after we requested the government. A constable and a SPO were provided to him. But unfortunately, the constable was withdrawn in December 2018. After that, his house was attacked, but he fought and saved not only himself but the SPO as well. I had written to SSP Anantnag on 13 January 2019 for providing him security once again. I was told that he had no threat and should return home as he was putting up at party office at Jawahar Nagar (in Srinagar). Afterwards, the SPO was also withdrawn. The (government's) grievance cell also wrote to the police last month to provide him security, but it was not. This is the failure of the administration," he said.

Kaul asked why was security provided to Mir in 2018 if he had no threat and held the state administration responsible for his killing.

"If he (Mir) had no threat, then why were the two guards provided to him in the first place.I hold this administration responsible for doing this (withdrawal of security) and having him martyred," the BJP leader said.

Kaul said he had sent Mir home from Srinagar after about two months as the police gave him an assurance that Mir's life was not in danger.

"So, I also hold myself guilty and hence surrender my security and will not take it back till security is given to all political activists. When my workers are not secure, then why should I take the security? I am surrendering my security as a mark of protest," he said.

Kaul demanded the arrest of Mir's killers and asked the government to provide security to all political activists in the Kashmir valley.

The BJP' state general secretary later took an auto rickshaw from the Press Colony and left behind the vehicle and the security personnel assigned to him there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Kaul Gul Mohammad Mir Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader killed Militants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp