CJI sexual harassment case: 'Shocked' complainant seeks copy of probe report

The in-house inquiry panel led by Justice S A Bobde which was examining the allegations of sexual harassment against CJI Ranjan Gogoi rejected the charges against the CJI.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi

CJI Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A woman who accused Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment on Tuesday asked the apex court's in-house probe committee for a copy of the report giving a clean chit to the CJI on all charges.

"I have a right to know how, why and on what basis have your Lordships found my complaint to have 'no substance'," the complainant said, adding she was "deeply shocked" on the outcome of the committee's findings.

"Despite my detailed affidavit, ample corroborative evidence and clear, consistent statement reiterating my experience of sexual harassment and consequent victimisation, the Committee has found no substance in my complaint and affidavit," she said.

