Home Nation

Mizoram grapples with pest attack on farmlands

Maize cultivation on 1,747.9 hectares of land in 122 villages has been affected as the “Fall Army Worm” has swarmed into the state ostensibly from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Published: 07th May 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Fall Army Worm

Representational image of Fall Army Worm

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Mizoram government has sought the Centre’s help in combating a pest, which has swarmed into the state ostensibly from Myanmar and Bangladesh, and unleashed a reign of terror.

The “Fall Army Worm” (Spodoptera Frugiperda) has destroyed farmlands, especially maize cultivation, across the state. According to a government source, the crop loss estimated so far was to the tune of Rs.20 crore.

Maize cultivation on 1,747.9 hectares of land in 122 villages has been affected, the source said. The outbreak was first noticed in March this year in the remote Lunglei district which shares its border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The state’s Agriculture Minister C Lalrinsanga told this newspaper that efforts were being made to combat the outbreak. “This is the first such attack by this insect in Mizoram. We have received reports of damage to crops from all eight districts in the state. We have constituted a rapid response team to deal with the situation. Our operation is on,” he said.

He also said that the state government had already informed the Centre of the pest attack and sought its help to combat the menace. Asked if the state government will give any relief to the affected farmers, Lalrinsanga said he would look into the matter. He was scheduled to meet senior officials of the state’s agriculture department on Tuesday evening to take stock of the situation.

Mizoram’s agriculture department director R Colney said pesticides were being used to kill the predators. After being tipped off by the Central government, the department had sent warnings to all district agriculture officers on February 27 on a possible attack by the insects which descend on agricultural land only at night. During the day, they hide under maize leaves, thereby making their detection difficult. Three years ago, farmlands near Kaziranga National Park in Assam had come under a similar pest attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mizoram pest attack Mizoram maize cultivation Fall Army Worm Mizoram Centre help Mizoram farm pests
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp