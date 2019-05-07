Only Congress can stop BJP, says Rahul

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said only his party is capable of stopping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming back to power.He said the Congress had been giving a tough fight to the saffron party in every state and it should be voted to throw out the BJP government at the Centre.

“You should vote after careful consideration. Think who is giving the BJP a hard time in the country. We are challenging Narendra Modi wherever he is going — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, or Karnataka. Only the Congress can defeat the BJP,” Gandhi said at an election rally on Monday evening in Sadar Bazaar area, which falls under Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency.

The Congress has nominated five-time Lok Sabha MP Jai Prakash Agarwal from the seat. Also present at the rally were Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko, his deputy Kuljeet Singh Nagra and former Delhi MLAs.

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of backtracking on alliance, Gandhi said the Congress had proposed a seat sharing formula, which they accepted but withdrew later.

“After I gave my consent to an alliance, Kejriwal made a U-turn. They started pressing for an alliance in Punjab and Haryana. Now, it is up to you (electorates) to decide. What is happening in the country? You must think who is fighting against the BJP for last five years,” the Congress chief said.

Launching a blistering attack on the Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi said that it was sheer desperation that forced the PM make disparaging remarks about his father (former PM Rajiv Gandhi), a “martyr”.

“I will not stoop so low. I won’t hurl abuses back at him but respond with love. He is scared because he had lied to the country and made false promises. But Delhi has decided and the voice of Delhi is voice of the country,” he said.

“NYAY scheme will work like fuel to improve economy and create more job opportunities. Within a year after coming to power, the Congress will fill 22 lakh vacancies in government departments,” Rahul said.

