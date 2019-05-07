Pirates abduct 5 Indian sailors in Nigeria, confirms Sushma Swaraj

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Five Indian sailors posted in Nigeria have been "abducted" by pirates, confirmed External Minister Sushma Swaraj.

She has also asked Indian Ambassador in Nigeria Abhay Thakur to "take the matter" with the Government of Nigeria to ensure an immediate release of sailors.

"I have seen news reports about abduction of five Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria," tweeted Swaraj on Monday.

"I am asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with Government of Nigeria for their release," she added.

This comes days after Indian media reported that pirates have abducted five Indian sailors last month and took their ship MT Apecus in Bonny Outer anchorage in Nigeria.