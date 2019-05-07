Home Nation

Post Lok Sabha polls, parties in Assam focus on Rajya Sabha seats

According to sources, the Election Commission is likely to issue a notification soon for holding polls for the two seats.

Published: 07th May 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

AGP General Secretary Ramendra Narayan Kalita

AGP General Secretary Ramendra Narayan Kalita (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Following the completion of the Lok Sabha polls in Assam, parties in the state are now focussing on the two Rajya Sabha seats which are set to fall vacant next month.

The seats are held by senior Congress members, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and politician Santiuse Kujur. Their terms will come to an end on June 14.

According to sources, the Election Commission (EC) is likely to issue a notification soon for holding polls for the two seats.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on the other hand, has reminded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of an agreement that was inked between the two parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The AGP supported the BJP in 10 Lok Sabha seats, while it contested on three seats. It was also agreed that one of the Rajya Sabha seats would be given to the AGP.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"There was an agreement ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that the BJP will give one Rajya Sabha seat to us. Accordingly, we fielded only three candidates in the general elections and helped the BJP candidates in 10 seats. Now the time has come to remind them about the agreement," AGP General Secretary Ramendra Narayan Kalita told IANS on Tuesday.

Kalita's statement assumes significance as BJP legislator from the Bokajan constituency, Numal Momin, had recently claimed that the saffron party will name nominees for the two seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress is unlikely to field anyone this time as it does not have the required number to ensure victory of its candidate, a senior party leader said.

"We do not have the required number to ensure victory even if we put up a candidate. So I think the party is going too refrain from putting up candidates for Rajya Sabha this time," he added.

A candidate requires at least 43 first preference votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat. While the Congress has 25 legislators in the House, the All India United Democratic Front has 13 legislators.

The ruling BJP has 61 legislators in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly. Its allies, AGP and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) has 14 and 12 members, respectively. The BJP-led alliance also has the support of Independent legislators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp