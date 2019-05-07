SC to hear on rejection of anticipatory bail of former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh’s son-in-law

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Supreme Court will hear the plea of the Chhattisgarh police against Dr Puneet Gupta, son-in-law of former chief minister Raman Singh, on the rejection of his anticipatory bail granted by the High Court. The matter will come up for hearing on May 10.

Gupta, who so far was reluctant to appear before the police despite being served fourth notices, made a surprise presence on Monday at the Gole Bazar police station where the complaint has been registered against him in March over the alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 50 crore in a government-run Dau

Kalyan Singh (DKS) hospital in Raipur. where he was the superintendent during the earlier BJP regime. “The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Friday. A Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been filed against him to get his anticipatory bail rejected”, the Raipur senior superintendent of police Arif Sheikh said. Gupta was interrogated for over three hours by the police at Gole Bazar thana on Monday but his responses were cited as ‘not satisfactory’ by the police and he will again be called for further questioning.

In its plea to the SC, the Chhattisgarh police cited that there remains enough evidence against Gupta who is not cooperating with the investigation process. Gupta was not available for his comments. Gupta has been booked under various sections of IPC for cheating, forgery of valuable security, criminal breach of

trust by public servant and criminal conspiracy.

Dr KK Sahare, the present superintendent of the DKS hospital, had lodged the complaint against Dr Puneet after a probe committee found he allegedly misused his official position and committed a major

fraud of over Rs 50 crore.

Raman Singh, who is presently the BJP national vice-president, cited the police action against Dr Gupta as

‘politically motivated’.