Shiv Sena corporator held for bribery in Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE: A Shiv Sena corporator was among two persons arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly demanding bribe from a man for allowing construction without due permissions at his home, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday.

Corporator Kamlesh Bhoir (50), from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation here, and private labour contractor Gorakh Thakur Sharma (48) allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from the man, who was doing some construction work at his residence here without civic permissions, the ACB said in a release.

The accused allegedly told the man that if he did not pay the money, they would lodge a complaint against him and get his construction razed, the ACB said.

The man subsequently lodged a complaint with the ACB which laid a trap and caught Sharma while allegedly taking Rs 10,000 as first instalment of the bribe from him on behalf of the corporator on Monday, the anti-graft agency said.

The ACB later also nabbed the corporator late in the night, the release said, adding that the two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.