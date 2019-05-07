Home Nation

Slain gangster's sister welcomed into Congress fold by Punjab CM

With more and more leaders and workers from other parties deciding to put their weight behind the Congress, the party was clearly dominating the Lok Sabha poll scene, said Amarinder

Published: 07th May 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Rajdeep Kaur, the sister of slain gangster Jaswinder Singh Rocky, on Tuesday joined the Congress after leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which she had joined a year ago.

Rocky, who faced twenty cases but had been acquitted in eighteen, was shot dead in Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh in 2016. He had hobnobbed with all political parties and in the 2012 assembly elections, he stood as an independent candidate from Fazilka. He managed to get 39,000 votes but lost to Surjit Kumar Jyani of BJP by 1,600 votes.

Rajdeep joined the Congress along with a large number of supporters. Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh welcomed her into the Congress fold. Rajdeep had contested the 2017 assembly polls from Fazilka as an independent candidate, polling over 38,000 votes. Rajdeep’s mother, Harmander Kaur, also joined the Congress.

With more and more leaders and workers from other parties deciding to put their weight behind the Congress, the party was clearly dominating the Lok Sabha poll scene, said Amarinder adding that he was
happy to have Rajdeep join the Punjab Congress’ efforts to clean the state of the destructive and divisive Akali forces.

If such was the extent of disillusionment in Sukhbir Badal’s own constituency, one could gauge which way the wind was blowing across the state,  Amarinder said, asserting that the SAD president would be
ignominiously voted out by the people of Ferozepur.

Rajdeep thanked the Chief Minister for giving her the opportunity to serve the people. She criticised Sukhbir Badal's autocratic and highhanded style of functioning and said many others like her, who were feeling disenchanted and suffocated in the SAD, wanted to join the Congress, which stands for democracy and inclusive progress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajdeep Kaur Jaswinder Singh Rocky Congress Akali Dal Lok Sabha elections Punjab Amarinder Singh
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp