Swara Bhaskar and Tejaswi Surya campaign among youths in Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar was in Bhopal on Monday to campaign among youngsters in support of Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh.

Fresh from campaigning for CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai seat Kanhaiya Kumar and CPI(M) candidate from Rajasthan’s Sikar seat Amra Ram, the Bollywood actor said “terrorism has no religion, but terrorists do have religion. Since Pragya Thakur considers self a Hindu and is facing terror charges, so she is a Hindu terror suspect.”

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Bhaskar also said she will campaign next for AAP candidate Atishi Marlena in Delhi. On the other hand, young BJP candidate from Bangalore South constituency Tajaswi Surya too campaigned among youngsters in Bhopal on Monday in support of party candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.

When asked by journalists to comment on Swara Bhaskar’s remarks on Pragya Thakur, the Bangalore South candidate said “people like Swara Bhaskar have no understanding of ground realities, they are among those who supported the cause of a convicted terrorist Afzal Guru. People who don’t have any understanding of people’s pulse on the ground are bound to make such irresponsible statements.”

While Swara Bhaskar interacted with youths at a program in a city hotel, where MP cabinet minister and Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh was also present, the BJP leader Tejaswi Surya addressed youths at a program in Manas Bhawan.