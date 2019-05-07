VVPAT random matching: SC dismisses plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders seeking order review

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected a review plea by 21 opposition parties that asked for counting of at least 50 per cent EVM paper trail machines - instead of only five - in every assembly segment. This was the second time the top court turned down their plea over increasing random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs.

"We are not inclined to modify our order," the Supreme Court said today.

The apex court had on April 8 directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in five polling booths per assembly segment from one booth.

Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for the petitioners.

(With inputs by agencies)