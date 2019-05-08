Home Nation

Nature-loving retired professor, 79, has lived her whole life without electricity in Pune

Dr Hema Shane who lives in a small hut in Budhwar Peth area is surrounded by different types of trees and birds.

Published: 08th May 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 02:13 PM

Dr Hema Shane is a PhD holder in Botany

Dr Hema Shane is a PhD holder in Botany (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

PUNE: With summer at its zenith, can you imagine living without electricity for a few weeks or even a few days? The answer will obviously be no.

However, Dr Hema Sane, a 79-year old former professor has been living in a house without electricity in Budhwar Peth, Pune all her life. And the reason behind not using electricity is her love for nature and the environment.

"Food, shelter and clothing are the basic needs. Once upon a time, there was no electricity, it came much later, I can manage without it," she said.

Dr Hema Sane said this property belongs to her dog, two cats, mongoose and a lot of birds.

"It is their property, not mine. I am only here to look after them," she added.

"People call me a fool, I may be insane but it doesn't matter because it's my wicked way of life. I may live as I like," Sane said firmly.

Dr Hema Shane is a PhD holder in Botany from Savitribai Phule Pune University and she was even a professor at Garware College Pune for several years.

She lives in a small hut or one may call it a small house in Budhwar Peth area of Pune. Her house is surrounded by different types of trees and birds. Her morning starts with melodious noise of birds and ends with shining lamps giving light to her house.

Dr Sane has written many books on Botany and environment, which are already published in the market. Even today, whenever she is alone in her house she keeps writing new books. Her study on the environment is such that there would be hardly any bird or tree which is unknown to her.

Dr Sane further said, "I never felt the need for electricity in my whole life. People often ask me how do you live without electricity and I ask them how do you live with electricity?"

"These birds are my friends and whenever I do my housework they come. People often ask me why don't you sell this house, you will get so much money! I always say who will look after these trees and birds? I don't want to go out. I want to stay with them," she said.

As for people who call her mental, Dr Sane said, "I don't give any message or lesson to anyone, rather I echo the famous quote of Lord Buddha who says that you have to find your own path in life."

  • Hari
    Hats off to this saint
    3 months ago reply
