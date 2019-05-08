Home Nation

'Chowkidar chor hai' remark: Rahul Gandhi issues 'unconditional apology' to SC

Rahul said he holds apex Court in "highest esteem" and requested for the closure of contempt proceedings against him.

Published: 08th May 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

 NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Friday hearing, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tendered his unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for attributing 'Chowkidar chor hai' jibe to the apex court.

Filing a three-page affidavit, Gandhi said, “The Deponent unconditionally apologises for the wrongful attributions to this Hon’ble Court. The Deponent further states that any such attributions were entirely unintentional, non-willful and inadvertent.”

ALSO READ: Did SC say chowkidaar chor hai? Court asks Rahul to explain by April 22

The affidavit comes after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi refused to accept Gandhi’s previous affidavit that had expressed regret.

Last week, Gandhi was also pulled up by the bench for making contradictory statements in the previously filed two affidavits.

The third affidavit also added that Rahul holds the Supreme Court in the highest esteem and respect and that he has never sought or intended to, directly or indirectly, commit any act that interferes with the process of administration of justice.

Rahul also urged the apex court to accept his apology and close the contempt proceedings, initiated by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

On April 30, the three-judge bench had pointed out that at one point, Gandhi is admitting the mistake and at another denying having made the contemptuous remarks and had said, “We have great difficulty in understanding what you want to say in the affidavit.”

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The bench then gave another opportunity to Gandhi to file a better affidavit relating to his remark, said, “You make the statement and then justify it. You take 22 pages to express regret but where is the complete regret? What is the meaning of expression 'regret' used in the bracket in the affidavit?”

On this Singhvi responded, “Regret is same as apology. I checked in the dictionary.” But when he didn’t make much headway, Singhvi offered to file a fresh affidavit.

Appearing for petitioner Meenakshi Lekhi, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi called the affidavit a hogwash in which Rahul had shown no contrition but tried to convert the court proceedings into a political battle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi chowkidaar chor hai Supreme Court congress BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vvp
    Other than apologizing in SC
    3 months ago reply
Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp