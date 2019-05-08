'Congress, its allies have given up their fight in this Lok Sabha election': PM Modi in Haryana

By PTI

FATEHABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said after five phases of election, the Congress-led opposition has given up the fight and the "situation is clear" now that the BJP will form government at the Centre.

He said with the blessings of the people, the BJP-led NDA formed the government in 2014 and in the past five years, India's stature has increased in the world.

"Now, the situation is quite clear, with the blessings of countrymen, when results will be out by May 23 evening, it will once again be 'Phir ek Bar (Modi government again)'," the prime minister said in a rally in Haryana's Fatehabad.

"The Congress and their 'mahamilavati' allies have given up the fight, and their intention to form a 'kichdi aur majboor sarkar' in Delhi has fallen flat, Modi said.

He alleged that the Congress has done "brashtachar ki kheti  and the proof is in Haryana and elsewhere.

Ten Lok Sabha seats of Haryana go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.