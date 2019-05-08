Dalit woman gang-raped in front of husband in Rajasthan, social activists accuse police of not taking action 

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan by five men after they tied up her husband, in Thanagaji area of Alwar district. The men made a video of the incident and it has gone viral on social media. The role of the police is under investigation as some social activists and protesters allege that even after registering an FIR, the police did not take any action for four days because of elections on May 6.

After the video went viral, protesters gathered in Thanagaji on Tuesday and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and action against the guilty policemen for the delay in probing the case. State DGP Kapil Garg said that one of the accused, Inder Raj Gurjar, a truck driver, had been arrested. The other accused were his friends and they were also truck drivers, he said. Police have deployed 14 teams to catch the other four.

According to the police report, the victim and her husband were going from village Lalwadi to Taalvraksh on a bike at 3 pm on April 26, when, on the Thanagaji-Alwar bypass road, five youths, aged 20-25 years, stopped their bike. The youths forcibly took the couple to deserted sand dunes. The husband was assaulted and tied up, and then the five youths raped the woman.

The youths threatened to make the video of the rape public, fearing which the couple did not report the matter to the police for six days. The youths demanded money from the couple, and they complied, but when the youths again demanded money later, they went to the police on May 2.

The BJP has blamed the Congress for not acting sooner due to the polls.