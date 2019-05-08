Father of modern Indian legal education NR Madhava Menon passes away at 84

By Express News Service

NR Madhava Menon, who is touted as the father of modern Indian legal education, passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday night. He was 84. The man behind the first national law school in the country, National Law School of India in Bengaluru, he also established National University of Juridical Sciences in Kolkata and the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal.

Born in 1935 in Thiruvananthapuram, Madhava Menon had his BSc and BL degrees from Kerala University, LLM and PhD from Aligarh Muslim University and MA Degree from Punjab University. He got enrolled as an advocate in Kerala High Court in 1956.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Prof. N R Madhava Menon, whose insightful ideas modernised legal education in India. As an authority in legal & constitutional matters, he used his limitless erudition to build world class institutions & to enlighten generations of students. — Kerala Governor May 8, 2019

Menon who had served in Bangalore and West Bengal upon the invitation of Bar Council of India and West Bengal government for establishing National Law School of India University and National University of Juridical Sciences respectively later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram for retirement life. He also served as the chairman of the Centre for Development Studies.

A prolific writer and an authoritative figure to comment on legal education, the legal profession, legal aid, judicial training and administration of justice he had penned 12 books.

He is survived by his wife and son. His last rites will take place at Santhikavadam at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday afternoon.