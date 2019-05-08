Jammu and Kashmir: Three Shopian boys detained in Rajouri, released

By IANS

JAMMU: Three boys belonging to Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district who were detained in Rajouri district by police were released on Wednesday.

The boys, identified as Danish Gulzar, Inayatullah and Shahid Ahmed, were detained two days back when locals in Brari village of Nowshera area reported "suspicious movement" of the three in the village.

Police said they were freed after verifying their antecedents.

The families of the boys in Shopian said that they had gone to a Sufi Shrine, Sharda Sharief, after which they went on a picnic in Rajouri.