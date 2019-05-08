Home Nation

Leh reporters accuse BJP of bribery, party denies

Rinchen Angmo, a local journalist, said envelopes were distributed among the mediapersons of Leh Press Club at a hotel.

Published: 08th May 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LEH: Journalists in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh district have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to bribe them.

Rinchen Angmo, a local journalist, said envelopes were distributed among the mediapersons of Leh Press Club at a hotel here in the Ladakh region where state BJP chief Ravinder Raina addressed a press conference on May 2.

"We were told not to open the envelopes in the hall and that made me suspicious. After I opened the envelope, I was shocked to find Rs 500 bills inside," Angmo said.

Angmo said when she tried to return the envelope, the BJP leader refused to take it back.

She said the envelopes were distributed by BJP leader Vikram Randhawa in the presence of Raina.

Angmo said a complaint was lodged in this regard with the district election officer (DEO) and the police.

Leh DEO Avny Lavasa told reporters that the complaint has been sent to police who have approached the court for directions to file an FIR based on the complaint.

The allegations by the journalists was supported by a video clip that has gone viral. It shows envelopes being distributed among the journalists at Hotel Singge Palace here.

The BJP has strongly denied the allegation saying that the party has decided to file a defamation suit against the journalists.

"We will not tolerate such allegations. We will file a defamation suit against the press club in the high court if it fails to tender a public apology," Raina said.

Another BJP leader said the party was giving invitation letters to local journalists to cover the poll rally of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Ladakh parliamentary constituency went to the polls on May 6. The contest was four-cornered between Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of the BJP, Rigzin Spalbar (Congress) and two Independents Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Hussain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leh BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp