Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ADR finds discrepancies in affidavits of AAP, Congress candidates

'In his affidavit for the Panaji bypoll, Naik has shown his I-T returns as Rs 3.9 lakhs for 2015-16, while in his 2017 submission, he mentioned a figure of Rs 2.9 lakhsfor the same period,' ADR said. 

Published: 08th May 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: An election watchdog has pointed out discrepancies in the income tax details submitted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress candidates in their nominations for the Panaji Assembly bypoll in Goa.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR)said the affidavits filed by AAP nominee Valmiki Naik for the 2017 state Assembly elections and the upcoming bypoll show a difference of over Rs 1 lakh in his I-T returns for the financial year 2015-16.

In his affidavit for the Panaji bypoll, Naik has shown his I-T returns as Rs 3,91,341 for 2015-16, while in his 2017 submission, he mentioned a figure of Rs 2,89,810 for the same period, the ADR said.

It also pointed out that Congress candidate Atanasio Monserratte in his affidavit for the upcoming bypoll has mentioned his I-T returns for 2015-16 as Rs 24,50,076, which is Rs 34,746 less than the Rs 24,84,822 figure submitted by him in his 2017 Assembly election affidavit.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

While comparing his 2017 and 2019 affidavits, though Monserratte's net worth went down by about Rs 9 crore in last two years, he declared Rs 1,69,84,756 as his I-T returns for 2017-18 and Rs 33,33,822 cash in hand each (self and spouse) on the date of filing nomination on April 29, the ADR said.

When contacted, North Goa's district election officer R Menaka said she will look into the matter. Naik and Monserratte could not be contacted for their response to ADR's findings.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP leader Siddharth Kunkolienkar won the Panaji seat located in North Goa district, while Monserratte, who then contested as an Independent, stood second, and Naik came third.

Kunkolienkar vacated the seat later that year to allow then chief minister Manohar Parrikar to contest and enter the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The Panaji Assembly bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Parrikar on March 17.

The BJP has nominated Kunkolienkar to take on Monserratte, who is now contesting on Congress' ticket, and Naik in the bypoll to be held May 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Association of Democratic Reforms ADR Panaji Aam Aadmi Party AAP Congress
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp