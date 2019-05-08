Home Nation

PM Modi the modern-day Aurangzeb, destroyed hundreds of temples in Varanasi: Sanjay Nirupam

Nirupam defended Congress' claims on surgical strikes, adding that under his party's government, the Army had divided Pakistan into two countries.

Published: 08th May 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

VARANASI: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "modern-day Aurangzeb" who has destroyed hundreds of temples in Varanasi.

"After coming to Varanasi I saw that hundreds of temples have been destroyed in the city. There is also a newly-imposed Rs 550 fee for the darshan of Lord Vishwanath. I feel that Prime Minister Modi is a modern-day Aurangzeb. He has succeeded in destroying those temples which the people of Banaras defended even during the peak of Aurangzeb's cruel regime," Nirupam told reporters here on Tuesday.

"I condemn the modern day Aurangzeb who has imposed a jizya (tax) on the devotees for visiting their lord. The irony is Narendra Modi talks about protecting Hindu beliefs and rights and breaks temples. I condemn his acts," he added.

Nirupam also defended Congress' claims on surgical strikes, adding that under his party's government, the Army had divided Pakistan into two countries.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"BJP has now come on the back foot because we revealed the truth that surgical strikes took place even under Congress rule. The power of Indian Army during our rule was so much that we were able to split Pakistan into two," he claimed.

Nirupam also targeted BJP for dragging late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the elections and accepted Modi's challenge to fight elections in North Delhi on his name. He also said that the day the former Prime Minister's name was taken, BJP leader Smriti Irani's loss from Amethi was ascertained.

"We are ready to fight elections in the name of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The day he (PM Modi) took Rajivji's name, he ensured Smriti Irani will lose Amethi by at least two and a half lakh votes," he said.

"I am challenging the Congress from this dais that when polling takes place in the remaining phases in Punjab, Delhi, and Bhopal, let it fight the elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi. I am hopeful that the Congress will accept this challenge," Modi had earlier said at a rally held in Jharkhand.

Varanasi will see polling on May 19 in the last phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls. Results will be declared on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Nirupam Varanasi Aurangzeb Narendra Modi PM Modi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp