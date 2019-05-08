Punjab CM Amarinder Singh goes nostalgic with 1965 war hero

By IANS

BATHINDA: Invoking his Army background and participation in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday went nostalgic when he met an Army war veteran.

The Chief Minister met Captain Mall Singh (retired) of 2 Sikh who had sustained nearly half a dozen bullet injuries as part of Charlie Company in the 1965 war.

Captain Amarinder Singh fought from Delta.

The two met on the sidelines of an election-related interaction organised by party workers in Bathinda town.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister said the Akalis in the state have exploited not only their own party but religious sentiments of the people to fulfil their personal interests for 10 years before being ousted unceremoniously by the people in 2017.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP will meet the same fate in these Lok Sabha elections as the people of India will not condone their divisive acts and their attempts to divide the nation on communal lines.