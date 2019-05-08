Fed up with comparisons, Rahul Gandhi doppelganger puts on 20 kg

By Online Desk

Legend has it that everyone has six lookalikes. Though we can't prove it, it always amuses us when we hear from people that they bumped into our doppelganger. If our lookalike happens to be a celebrity, then the amusement is even greater. But for this 30-year-old in PM Narendra Modi's stronghold of Surat in Gujarat, it soon turned into a nightmare.

It all started during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when Prashant Sethi became the centre of attraction as people who visited his chicken legs eatery near Kapadiya Club started to talk about his unbelievable resemblance to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Despite being a BJP supporter, Sethi was initially gratified by the compliments from friends, acquaintances and even strangers.

But, he is no longer happy about it. In a desperate attempt to change his resemblance to the young scion, Sethi not only changed his hairstyle but also has put on nearly 20 kg.

Speaking to TOI, Sethi said, “I don’t wish to be known as a lookalike of Rahul Gandhi. Of course, he is a national leader and I respect him, but I am a BJP supporter and I favour Narendra Modi. I turned down a Bollywood movie too for the same reason."

Sethi claimed that he refused to play the role of Rahul Gandhi in the upcoming Narendra Modi biopic as he is against the political ideology of the Congress and its president.

"Rahul has no major achievements to talk about, As a citizen, I had high hopes from him," he added.

Sethi's wife Gunjan, on the other hand, thinks that he looks like Neil Nitin Mukesh. "It is better to be the lookalike of a Bollywood celebrity instead of an Indian politician," she said. Sethi also outright rejected his father's proposal to join the Youth Congress and contest the intra-party election.

