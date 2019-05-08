Rajasthan gang rape: Alwar SP removed, government releases interim relief of Rs 4.12 lakh for victim

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has removed Alwar SP Rajiv Pachar following the gang rape of a woman in Thanagazi area of the district.

The order was issued on Tuesday night. A woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in Alwar district on April 26. The assailants also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media.

"The SP has been removed and put under the Awaiting Posting Order status till further orders," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said.

The SHO of the Thanagazi police station has already been suspended. In a related development, the state government has released an interim relief Rs 4.12 lakh for the victim as per the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The incident took place when the woman was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband.

The accused stopped them on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and dragged the couple to an isolated area, where they allegedly raped the woman and threatened her husband with dire consequences, police said.

An FIR was lodged on May 2 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act, police said.