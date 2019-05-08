Ranchi  Diary

Home Nation

A Roti Bank has been set up in Ranchi by a city-based social outfit ‘Aman Youth Society’ at Mujahid Nagar in Hindpiri area, which will collect excess food and distribute it among the needy ones.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Roti Bank in Ranchi
A Roti Bank has been set up in Ranchi by a city-based social outfit ‘Aman Youth Society’ at Mujahid Nagar in Hindpiri area, which will collect excess food and distribute it among the needy ones. The society will operate roti bank with the support of ‘Feeding India’, a nonprofit organization, which has provided a fridge for the purpose. Organisation secretary Deepu Gadi said the team of volunteers were engaged in social work for over a decade and have been carrying out various activities such as organising blood donation camps and providing ambulance service to those in need. 

Musical show at Rock Garden
A musical show will be organised at Rock Garden on weekends from 6 to 7 pm in the evening. The programme, which was formally inaugurated by chief secretary DK Tiwari on May 5, will provide a platform to the city youths to hone their talent through the show.

According to Urban Development Secretary Ajay Kumar Singh, there are several youths who were not able to showcase their talent due to lack of any such platform in Ranchi. This programme has been initiated keeping such talents into consideration, which will further be converted into a rock show where the band with outstanding performance will be awarded. 

Ranchi girl gets elected in England 
A girl from Ranchi Babita Sinha has been elected as councillor from the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom. Babita, a graduate from St Xavier’s College in Ranchi, shifted to London with her husband Sanjay Jamuar in 2004. After shifting she started working in hospitals after doing a hospital management course there and later tried her luck in elections and got elected as the councillor with a margin of 747 votes.  Babita Sinha, daughter of Sukhdev Prasad, did her schooling from St Anne’s Girls High School in Ranchi.

Talking on mobile may cost one’s licence
The traffic police can cancel one’s driving licence if caught speaking on a mobile phone while driving. Now, the Ranchi Police will not charge a fine but will forward the driving licence for cancellation for three months. If the person is caught for a second time, the police will take strict action against him and send him to jail. According to Traffic SP Ajit Peter Dung-Dung, the action is being taken as most people who met with accidents in the city were speaking on the mobile. Three persons have been caught speaking on the mobile phones whose licences have been forwarded to the District Transport Officer for action, said the SP.

