Home Nation

Rebel BJP leader quotes Jammu and Kashmir Governor, says Rajiv Gandhi wasn't corrupt

The rebel leader's clip comes days after PM Modi told an election rally in UP that the former Prime Minister started out as 'Mr Clean' but when he died he was 'Bhrashtachari No I".

Published: 08th May 2019 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi. (File photo | Express)

Former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi. (File photo | Express)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Disgruntled BJP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ajay Agarwal has released an audio clip to the media in which Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik is reportedly saying in a conversation that the late Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt.

The audio clip comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an election rally in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh that the former Prime Minister started out as 'Mr Clean' but when he died he was 'Bhrashtachari No I".

READ MORE: Modi lists out abuses hurled at him, says Congress did not even spare his mother

The Governor is heard saying in a conversation with Ajay Agarwal that "Rajiv basically bhrasta nahi theaur yeh mujhe Arun Nehru ne bhi kaha keh AICC se jo kharcha milta tha un dinon jab yeh ghumtey phirte the toh yeh ghair-zaruri kharcha bhi nahi leta tha. Arun Nehru ka yeh kehna tha," (I was told by Arun Nehru that Rajiv was not basically corrupt. In those days when they received money from AICC for their travel, he never took anything non-essential.)

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In the 1.16 minute telephonic conversation shared by Agarwal, Malik is heard saying that he had been misquoted and would tell him (Agarwal) what he had actually said.

Agarwal: You are saying that Rajiv Gandhi did not take money from AICC?

Malik: "Nahi nahi wakil sahib isko aise samjh lo. Woh kehte the jitna zarurat hota tha utna hi lete the.

Agarwal: Achha extra nahi lete the.

Malik: Greed nahi thi usme.

Ajay Agarwal, as the BJP candidate, had unsuccessfully contested from Rae Bareli in 2014 against UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

He was denied ticket this time and has now announced his support to Varanasi Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is pitted against Prime Minister Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi PM Modi Bhrashtachari comment Modi comments on Rajiv Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp