Rebel BJP leader quotes Jammu and Kashmir Governor, says Rajiv Gandhi wasn't corrupt

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Disgruntled BJP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ajay Agarwal has released an audio clip to the media in which Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik is reportedly saying in a conversation that the late Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt.

The audio clip comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an election rally in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh that the former Prime Minister started out as 'Mr Clean' but when he died he was 'Bhrashtachari No I".

The Governor is heard saying in a conversation with Ajay Agarwal that "Rajiv basically bhrasta nahi theaur yeh mujhe Arun Nehru ne bhi kaha keh AICC se jo kharcha milta tha un dinon jab yeh ghumtey phirte the toh yeh ghair-zaruri kharcha bhi nahi leta tha. Arun Nehru ka yeh kehna tha," (I was told by Arun Nehru that Rajiv was not basically corrupt. In those days when they received money from AICC for their travel, he never took anything non-essential.)

In the 1.16 minute telephonic conversation shared by Agarwal, Malik is heard saying that he had been misquoted and would tell him (Agarwal) what he had actually said.

Agarwal: You are saying that Rajiv Gandhi did not take money from AICC?

Malik: "Nahi nahi wakil sahib isko aise samjh lo. Woh kehte the jitna zarurat hota tha utna hi lete the.

Agarwal: Achha extra nahi lete the.

Malik: Greed nahi thi usme.

Ajay Agarwal, as the BJP candidate, had unsuccessfully contested from Rae Bareli in 2014 against UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

He was denied ticket this time and has now announced his support to Varanasi Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is pitted against Prime Minister Modi.