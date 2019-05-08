Home Nation

Saffron, chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' dominate Digvijaya Singh's roadshow in Bhopal

The Bhopal seat, which has been a stronghold of the BJP, will go to polls on May 12.

Published: 08th May 2019 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Digvijaya Singh's roadshow in Bhopal. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Seeking to counter the BJP's Hindutva plank, hundreds of sadhus chanted "Jai Shree Ram" as they took part in a roadshow held on Wednesday by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Bhopal seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Singh along with religious leader Namdev Tyagi alias Computer Baba led the roadshow from Bhawani Chowk to Lal Parade ground, moving through main roads of the city, to seek votes.

Several saffron and white robes-clad saints holding the Congress' and saffron flags shouted "Jai Shree Ram" while campaigning in support of Singh, who is pitted against BJP candidate Pragya Thakur, a Hindutva activist.

Some seers participating in the roadshow said they want the Ram temple to be constructed in Ayodhya at the earliest.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Some police personnel, both men and women, in plain clothes were seen sporting saffron 'gamchha' (a cloth worn around shoulders and neck) during the roadshow. On Tuesday, hundreds of sadhus trooped to the state capital to seek votes for Singh and campaign against Thakur.

Computer Baba, who was recently appointed chairman of a river trust by the Congress government, on Tuesday said the BJP remained in power for five years but it failed to construct the Ram temple.

"Ab Ram Mandir nahi toh Modi nahi (when there is no Ram Mandir then there should be no Narendra Modi too)," the self-styled godman said.

Meanwhile, Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, released BJP's vision document here on Wednesday, promising all round development of the state capital Bhopal.

BJP president Amit Shah will also hold a roadshow here in the evening. The Bhopal seat, which has been a stronghold of the BJP, will go to polls on May 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Bhopal elections Bhopal roadshow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp