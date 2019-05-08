TNIE Podcasts | Jaish chief Masood Azhar named global terrorist but at what cost?

Shubhendu Deshmukh By

Online Desk

On May 1, 2019, the UN declared Pulwama terror attack mastermind and Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar a global terrorist. In no time, BJP leaders and ministers were seen attributing India's achievement to the government and PM Modi.

Was it PM Modi's international diplomacy which helped India? Or was it the US pressure in the international arena that worked? And if so, what was the deal India struck with the US?

After blocking four consecutive attempts to tag Azhar, China finally agreed to India's demand. So what made President Xi change his mind?

We try to find out the answers to some of these questions in a conversation with foreign affairs expert Ramananda Sengupta.