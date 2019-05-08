Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to deliver keynote address at Vietnam pagoda

Home Nation

Venkaiah Naidu will deliver the keynote address at Vietnam's Tam Chuc Pagoda during his four-day visit to the country.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will deliver the keynote address at Vietnam's Tam Chuc Pagoda during his four-day visit to the country, an official statement said on Wednesday.

During his visit starting Thursday, Naidu will have meetings with Vietnam's Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairperson Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

He will also meet the Indian community and Vietnamese beneficiaries of the Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp organized in Vietnam under the 'India for Humanity' initiative launched to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

"India-Vietnam relations have been built on a firm foundation of close cultural, historical and civilisational links and are marked by mutual trust and understanding as well as strong cooperation in regional and international fora," the statement said.

"During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vietnam in September 2016, the relationship between the two countries was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Naidu's visit to Vietnam follows a series of high-level exchanges that have taken place in 2018, including visits by Vietnam's Prime Minister and President in January and March 2018, respectively and the state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind in November 2018.

"These exchanges have resulted in robust cooperation in several areas, have expanded defence and security ties, forged new economic and commercial linkages and deepened people-to-people engagement. The two sides share a common desire to promote peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.

