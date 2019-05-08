Home Nation

Won't take liar Bhagwant Mann into Congress even if he begged: Amarinder Singh

Addressing a press meet, he said, Mann was making baseless allegations against the Congress out of sheer desperation.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called Punjab Aam Aadami Party (AAP) President Bhagwant Mann a liar, with zero value for any party.

Addressing a press meet, he said, Mann was making baseless allegations against the Congress out of sheer desperation in the face of the exodus of MLAs, leaders and workers from his AAP into the ruling party. We in Punjab Congress will not let him into our party even if he begged to come,” Singh said.

Making it clear once again that SIT had not given a clean chit to Prakash Singh Badal in the sacrilege cases, Singh said that the probe is currently ongoing and IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh will
be back in the SIT immediately after the polls to take it to its logical conclusion. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Nobody guilty of playing such an obnoxiously divisive card would be spared, he said, reiterating that the law would take its course and all those responsible for the carnage would face punishment. On the much delayed SGPC elections, Singh said that the polls would be held without further delay once the Congress comes to power at the Centre. 

"The Akalis have been misusing SGPC for their personal gains, I will support anyone who is prepared to free the religious body from the SAD shackles", he added. Earlier, addressing a Punjab Congress workers’ meeting in Bathinda, Singh expressed confidence that his party would root out the Badals and their Akali Dal completely in these Lok Sabha
elections.

Amarinder said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP will meet the same fate in the Lok Sabha elections, as the Akalis had in the assembly polls, since the people of India would never condone their divisive acts and their attempts to divide the nation on communal lines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Bhagwant Mann Punjab Congress Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp