Won't take liar Bhagwant Mann into Congress even if he begged: Amarinder Singh

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called Punjab Aam Aadami Party (AAP) President Bhagwant Mann a liar, with zero value for any party.

Addressing a press meet, he said, Mann was making baseless allegations against the Congress out of sheer desperation in the face of the exodus of MLAs, leaders and workers from his AAP into the ruling party. We in Punjab Congress will not let him into our party even if he begged to come,” Singh said.

Making it clear once again that SIT had not given a clean chit to Prakash Singh Badal in the sacrilege cases, Singh said that the probe is currently ongoing and IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh will

be back in the SIT immediately after the polls to take it to its logical conclusion.

Nobody guilty of playing such an obnoxiously divisive card would be spared, he said, reiterating that the law would take its course and all those responsible for the carnage would face punishment. On the much delayed SGPC elections, Singh said that the polls would be held without further delay once the Congress comes to power at the Centre.

"The Akalis have been misusing SGPC for their personal gains, I will support anyone who is prepared to free the religious body from the SAD shackles", he added. Earlier, addressing a Punjab Congress workers’ meeting in Bathinda, Singh expressed confidence that his party would root out the Badals and their Akali Dal completely in these Lok Sabha

elections.

Amarinder said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP will meet the same fate in the Lok Sabha elections, as the Akalis had in the assembly polls, since the people of India would never condone their divisive acts and their attempts to divide the nation on communal lines.