Young woman shot dead in Uttarakhand

By IANS

DEHRADUN: A young woman was shot dead by unidentified assailants in front of her apartment here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Sahastradhara Road when Rehana alias Samarjahan, 23, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, was returning home after closing her boutique late on Tuesday.

As soon as Rehana reached outside her flat, the car-borne gunmen fired two shots at her. Eyewitnesses said she ran nearly 500 meters before collapsing.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. No one has been arrested so far as the assailants fled the scene, said Shweta Chuabe, the Superintendent of Police (City).

Police are questioning Rehana's 50-year-old live-in partner Rakesh Kumar Gupta, a businessman, who had brought her from Muzaffarnagar last fortnight.

Gupta is married and has two sons and his wife lives in Muzaffarnagar. Top police officials said they are looking into various angles such as family feuds.

TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand crime

